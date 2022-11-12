The father of the gieffina is not there and responds harshly to the columnist

During the last episode of the Big Brother Vip aired, Antonella Fiordelisi she became the protagonist of a heated quarrel with Sonia Bruganelli who addressed heavy criticism not only to gieffina but also to her family. Over the last few hours, Antonella’s father has decided to break the silence and respond to the words that the columnist has addressed to her daughter.

Antonella Fiordelisi is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother Vip. The flirtation born with Edoardo Donnamaria does not convince many people e Sonia Bruganelli is one of them.

This is what the columnist has addressed to gieffina during the last episode of the reality show aired:

When she saw her ex-boyfriend she remained silent because she was afraid of what he might say. I was a bit shocked and touched by a father who enters a house and tells a daughter that she has known a boy for a month ‘mum and I are Donnalisi’. This is like saying ‘Donnalisi works out and since you left your ex, do this too […] You would silence us all if in everyday life you took Edoardo and gave him a kiss, but not one to mold or the caress.

GF VipAntonella Fiordelisi’s father reacts to Sonia Bruganelli’s attack

After the attack that Sonia Bruganelli addressed to Antonella Fiordelisi, everyone expected a reaction from the Pope of gieffina. It must be said, in this regard, that the man following the heated discussion that his daughter had with the columnist, remained silent and made his Instagram account private.

However, there have been a few behaviors for its part that have certainly not gone unnoticed by the people of the web. According to when it emerged, it seems that the man would have put some likes on some post turned against Sonia Bruganelli.

We just have to wait for the next episode of the Big Brother Vip to find out if Alfonso Signorini will deal with this topic, now one of the most talked about by gossip.