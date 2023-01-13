Another case opens on social networks linked to Antonella Fiordelisi, the influencer and former fencer from Campania who is now a competitor of Big Brother Vip. With some tweets, the girl’s father attacked another vippona, defining her as a “sad owl”. Even without mentioning the name, fans of the program have already figured out who it is!

Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the most discussed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. The influencer from Campania is a character as loved as he is “hated” on social media, where he has also expressed himself father, Stefano Fiordelisi. Without naming names, Antonella’s father has launched some digs against another competitor of the reality show, who was immediately identified by viewers of GF Vip.

Certainly Antonella Fiordelisi she made several enemies inside the house of GF Vip, animatedly discussing with many of the girls featured in the reality show. Before the father Of Antonella expressed himself on televoting, stating that he had clear ideas on who should immediately abandon the game: “However, if the Murgia yes, I swear I will delete myself from Twitter,” he wrote.

This, however, was not the only post to create havoc on social media.

GF Vip: Giaele De Donà in the sights of the Fiordelisi

In addition to pointing out how the Murgia must leave the GF Vip, the father of Antonella Fiordelisi highlighted that there is another competitor that just can not tolerate. Stefano Fiordelisiin fact, has increased the dose, writing thus on Twitter:

However, in case I have to unsubscribe, I tell you that the competitor who is more on my hands is sad owl. We try to send it home soon. Never seen such a person.

Who was he talking about Stefano Fiordelisi? According to fans of the Big Brother VIP there is no doubt: the “vippona” who ended up in the crosshairs is Giaele De Donà. There has never been great harmony between the two girls: will this be the reason why Antonella’s father let himself go to this tweet?