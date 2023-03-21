These are the words of the influencer’s fans: “That’s why we let you out before the final”

The Adventure of Antonella Fiordelisi in the house of Big Brother VIP it’s over. Last night, in fact, one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of the reality show was forced to leave the most spied on house in Italy forever. Following Antonella’s elimination, gieffina’s fans decided to write her a letter explaining the reasons that led them not to vote for her.

Following the elimination of the gieffina, Antonella’s fans wanted to write one for her letter in which they explained the reasons why they decided not to vote for her. Let’s find out together what the words of Antonella Fiordelisi’s fans were.

Antonella Fiordelisi’s fan letter: “We managed to bring you home”

These are the words with which the letter that Antonella Fiordelisi’s fans wrote later begins the elimination della Vippona from the house of Big Brother VIP:

Dear Nellina, if you read this letter it will mean that we managed to bring you home. Maybe you won’t understand right away why we decided to let you out one step away from the final and we’ll try to explain it to you like this. We saw you walk through the beautiful red door with that smile that was impossible not to notice. You were meeting one of your dreams, you were realizing it, and you still didn’t know how much it would change your life.

And, continuing, the fans of the former fencer then added:

Then we saw you attack in defense, showing your armor to hide your fragility, the ones you didn’t want to feed to everyone. And we have seen you distrustful, full of fears, in the face of the birth of a feeling that you didn’t expect, that you hadn’t foreseen. And then we saw you in love, defenseless, free from that armor, with all your fragility and insecurities exposed. We’ve seen you grow up before our eyes, mature, become a little big woman, always managing to preserve that purity and spontaneity of the little girl that made us all fall in love singing “Pippi longstockings” and showing off those admirable digs in Latin.

To conclude with these words: