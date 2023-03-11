Inside the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. During the last episode of the reality show, which aired on Thursday 9 March, the landlord announced two measures against two Vipponi who showed attitudes that the production of the reality show and the faithful viewers did not like at all. After the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria, Antonella Fiordelisi she decided to write him a note.

The production of the Big Brother VIP has decided to take drastic measures against two Vipponi of the house announced by Alfonso Signorini during the episode of the reality show aired on Thursday 9 March. While Edward Tavassi was admonished, Edoardo Donnamaria he had to leave the house following some unacceptable behavior towards Antonella Fiordelisi.

After the landlady’s announcement regarding Edoardo’s disqualification, the influencer burst into tears and claimed that everything that happened was because of her. These were the words that the former fencing fencer addressed to hers fiancé:

Sorry for all the times I made you feel bad. How am I supposed to stay here without you? It’s my fault, if I hadn’t said anything it wouldn’t have happened. I feel halfway, I miss the air. I can’t do it without you.

After the episode Antonella Fiordelisi decided to write a ticket for his Edoardo, then placed in the suitcase of the former gieffino. It goes without saying that the gesture of gieffina has not gone unnoticed and in these hours she is making all the fans of the ‘Donnalisi’ dream.

In fact, many wonder what will happen between the couple once their adventure in reality is over. We just have to wait for the end of Big Brother Vip to find out if the love story that began between Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi inside the most spied on house in Italy continues outside as well.