Antonella Fiordelisi never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The shot that the influencer shared on her social networks and which portrays her together with her lawyers is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Antonella Fiordelisi has kept her promise and, after her experience in the house of Big Brother VIPacted for legal avenues through his lawyers. In fact, several times the former fencer she had declared that, once she left the most spied on house in Italy, she would take some measures in the judicial sphere.

In the last few hours, Antonella Fiordelisi has shared one snap on his Instagram page that is making the rounds on the web. In detail, the image in question portrays the former gieffina in the company of her two lawyers at the Palace of Justice in Salerno. At the shot in question, the girlfriend of Edoardo Donnamaria accompanied this brief caption:

My lawyers have done a good job.

It goes without saying that Antonella Fiordelisi’s words have been taken up by the main gossip newspapers. The question against which is not known in detail at the moment the former gieffina decided to intervene legally. Antonella Fiordelisi followed her Instagram Story shared on her social page with a shot in which she celebrated what happened in front of a aperitif.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out more details on this much-talked about affair. Who are the recipients of the former contestant’s lawsuits Big Brother VIP? There are many who think that Antonella Fiordelisi’s gesture is aimed at her ex-boyfriend Gianluca Benincasabut at the moment all the news about it are unfounded.