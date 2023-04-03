The former gieffina certainly did not send them to the columnist: here is the answer to the criticisms received

After being eliminated from the most spied on house in Italy, Antonella Fiordelisi has undoubtedly become one of the most talked about characters of the moment. Over the last few hours the name of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he returned to occupy the gossip pages for having responded to the accusations made against him by Orietta Berti. Let’s find out together what the words of Edoardo Donnamaria’s girlfriend were.

Antonella Fiordelisi against Orietta Berti. The former gieffina has decided to respond to the criticisms that the columnist of Big Brother VIP he threw at her in the last episode of GF Vip Party. In fact, the singer showed herself in favor of Clizia Incorvaia while she went against Antonella Fiordelisi, even if not directly.

Indeed, these were his words:

Sincerity always comes out.

A few days later, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP decided to respond to the little cute words that Orietta Berti spent on it.

It goes without saying that Antonella Fiordelisi’s response to the columnist’s attack on the Big Brother VIP has not gone unnoticed and is making the rounds on the web. These were the words offormer fencer:

But isn’t Signora Berti tired of always talking about me? I understand that I am obsessed with her, but even less! The Big Brother VIP it’s finished come on.. talk about something else. Less frustration.

At the moment Orietta Berti has remained silent and has decided not to answer the dig launched by Antonella Fiordelisi. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the columnist of the Big Brother VIP he will throw himself again against one of the most talked about characters of the moment.