The gieffina is back again to be talked about: here’s what happened

Antonella Fiordelisi is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of gieffina has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some sentences spoken that have not gone unnoticed.

Antonella Fiordelisi is back to being talked about for one confession intimate that has left all the faithful viewers of the program and the people of the web speechless. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the competitor of Big Brother VIP have asked for a pregnancy test to the production of the reality show due to a delay.

The influencer and former fencer has decided to trust the matter to Edoardo Donnamaria to whom he addressed these words:

They still don’t come, I’m a few days late, let’s see, come on.

Later at words of Antonella, neither Vippona nor the young face of Forums they didn’t seem concerned about it.

Later the contestant of the Big Brother VIP decided to confide in Nikita Pelizon. These were the words that the former fencer addressed the model and influencer:

Every day… I don’t know if it’s possible. Yes every day, I swear, but that’s stupid what I have to do.

At the moment we do not know what Antonella Fiordelisi was referring to during the conversation with Nikita Pelizon. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news regarding the gossip of delay by Antonella Fiordelisi.

In the past few hours, Fiordelisi has become the protagonist of a video that is depopulating on Tik Tok. The images in question show the gieffina while in the room. At one point she leaves the room but suddenly reconsiders and retraces her steps, thus deciding to go back to the bedroom. At this point the influencer takes a couple of from the closet briefs, goes to the door to change into the garment in question. While Vippona was changing, the direction intervened to censor the images and change the framing of the live broadcast. Despite this, the video is currently making the rounds on the web.