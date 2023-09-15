Over the last few hours the name of Antonella Fiordelisi has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The former contestant of Big Brother VIP she indulged in a sentence about Alzheimer’s that the people of the web didn’t like at all. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Antonella Fiordelisi at the center of a real storm. As anticipated, the former fencer he uttered a sentence that sent web users into a rage. It all started when the former contestant of Big Brother VIP found herself responding to someone’s comment hater.

The user in question wrote to Antonella Fiordelisi that, after his experience in the house of Big Brother VIP, everyone is forgetting about her. After these words, the response from the former gieffina did not take long to arrive, stating:

Forgotten? Only with Alzheimer’s can you forget about me.

From this moment on, the storm broke out on Antonella Fiordelisi’s Instagram profile. There were many who resumed the influencer for having uttered an inappropriate phrase. Among the many comments written against her we can read:

As if Alzheimer’s were just forgetting and that’s it. Using certain terms superficially reflects who you are…

Or:

People struggle to recognize their family members. It is not a good thing. Shame on you. I’m sorry, but you screwed up big time.

It’s still:

Too often you use words and take them lightly. There are many people who suffer from that disease, like my grandmother suffered from senile dementia. Or my love who has lost the person he loved so much and who will always remain next to him. So he counts to ten before opening his mouth.

At the moment Antonella has decided to remain silent and not respond to the controversy in which she was involved.