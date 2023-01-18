Antonella Fiordelisi is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of Vippona has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a gesture in which she has become the protagonist. Let’s find out together what she did.

Antonella Fiordelisi never ceases to be talked about. There Vippona she became the protagonist of a video that went viral on the web. In detail, the competitor of the Big Brother VIP she was immortalized as she takes off her panties in front of the reality cameras.

As already anticipated, the video in which Vippona became the protagonist of a moment that went viral on Tik Tok. The images in question show the gieffina while in the room. At one point she leaves the room but suddenly reconsiders and retraces her steps, thus deciding to go back to the bedroom.

At this point the influencer takes a couple of from the closet briefs, goes to the door to change into the garment in question. While Vippona was changing, the direction intervened to censor the images and change the framing of the live stream. Despite this, the video is currently making the rounds on the web.

In detail, there were many who filled the influencer and former fencing champion with criticism, accusing her of preaching well and raiding badly. Besides that, many web users couldn’t help but notice the poor hygiene used demonstrated inside the most spied on house in Italy.

Alongside those who criticize Antonella Fiordelisi there are those who fill her with compliments every day Vipponasupporting her outside the house of the Big Brother VIP so that gieffina can reach the final. We will undoubtedly see some beautiful ones.