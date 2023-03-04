The gieffina confessed to her tenants that she hadn’t seen her sister for more than five years

Antonella Fiordelisi is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of gieffina has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the amorous vicissitudes linked to Edoardo Donnamaria have nothing to do with it; the reason, in fact, is strictly private. Let’s find out together in detail what it is.

In the last few hours, Antonella Fiordelisi has let herself go to some private confessions during a chat with Davide Donadei and Andrea Maestrelli. In fact, the influencer and former fencer confessed to the two gieffini that she has a sister with whom she hasn’t spoken for more than five years.

According to what was revealed by Antonella Fiordelisi, his sister she is not Stefano Fiordelisi’s daughter but they have the same mother. Regarding the girl, gieffina said that Maria Antonietta he would have taken his mother’s decision to separate from his father very badly.

These were hers words about:

When my mom decided to separate from her dad she went into crisis and wanted to stay with him, so my mom made her happy. Because she was little, she cried and wanted to stay with her father.

GF Vipwho is Marie Antoinette, Antonella Fiordelisi’s sister

Antonella Fiordelisi confessed that her sister Maria Antonietta she is originally from Puglia, precisely from Bari and now lives in Rome. According to the words of gieffina, the girl is an established engineer.

According to his sister, Antonella Fiordelisi he has declared: