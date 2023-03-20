These are the words that the former fencer addressed to the finalist: “I am the protagonist of the GF Vip”

Antonella Fiordelisi is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. During the last of her, gieffina returned to being talked about for a heated quarrel in which she became the protagonist together with Micol Incorvaia. Let’s find out together what happened.

The end of this edition of the Big Brother VIP is getting closer and there is still no shortage of sensational twists inside the most spied on house in Italy. In the last hours Antonella Fiordelisi and Micol Incorvaia they became the protagonists of a heated quarrel that did not go unnoticed especially for the words that the former fencer addressed to the second finalist of the reality show.

It all started during a chat that Micol Incorvaia, Milena Miconi and Giaele De Donà were having in the courtyard of the house, where they were talking about the quarrels erupted in this edition. The three gieffines were joined by Antonella who addressed these words to Micol, Giaele and Milena:

No more digs, we’re at the end, we’ve been here for six months. I understand you were talking about me.

At this point, the answer from Clizia Incorvaia’s sister who addressed to Antonella Fiordelisi these words:

I wasn’t talking about you, don’t feel like a protagonist.

After Micol’s words, the former fencer threw a real dig at finalist of the Big Brother VIP:

Unfortunately for you, I am. Maybe you’ll realize that when we get out of here.

Subsequently Milena Miconi and Giaele De Donà also reported to Antonella that they were not talking about her. But the gieffina he did not want to hear any reason and continued to rant against Micol by addressing her these words: