These are the words of gieffina: “I want him to leave the house”

Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria are without a doubt the protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the names of the two gieffini have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a thought that Fiordelisi has expressed towards the young face of Forums. Let’s find out together what happened between the couple.

Inside the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. These days the revelations that Edoardo Donnamaria did against Nicole Murgia they sent Antonella Fiordelisi into a rage.

For this reason, the gieffina lashed out against the young face of Forums, revealing that he wants to put an end to their story. During a conversation with Sarah Altobello, the influencer let herself go to an outburst that did not go unnoticed. These were her words about her relationship with Edoardo Donnamaria:

I absolutely don’t want it. Among other things, I also saw that he is very well. Laughs, jokes, is a bomb. Precisely because I can’t pretend anything, it shows how much I cared about this person. A person with whom I was thinking about a future, about moving in together, having children. Things I’ve never thought about in my life. So, it destroyed all the dream I was living with him. How can someone who says they love me so much do this to me?

And, continuing, the influencer added:

It made me feel insecure. Not only alone, but also insecure. How disgusting. I can’t believe she’s over. I just didn’t expect it. I don’t want to see it anymore. I want it out. After I see these things, I am also told that I am acting. And other attacks from bad people. I have to go through all these things.

We just have to wait for the episode of Big Brother VIP which will be aired tonight on Canale 5 to find out if there will be any evolutions on the couple.