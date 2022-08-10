Could Andrea Nicole be a new protagonist of the reality show? Here’s what is known about it

Summer is already almost over and that means only one thing: preparations for the new edition of GF vip are underway. The curiosity of viewers is skyrocketing and everyone wants to know. Who will be the next tenants of the house most spied on by Italians?

It seems that some information is finally coming. It would seem that the first official competitor is Giovanni Ciacci. The announcement was made by Alfonso Signorini himself through the weekly Chi. But in the last few hours another rumor is going crazy: it seems that a trangender person will enter the house.

Obviously, everyone immediately thought of a name: Andrea Nicole. During an interview with the Libero newspaper, Alfonso revealed some more details, starting from his point of view on dealing with LGBTQ issues on TV: “If it is counterproductive to deal with the LGBTQ issue? In my opinion, no, on the contrary, I think it is important to do so “.

“Just don’t overdo it. Indeed, it is also important to talk about transgender people. Seeing 5 trans people on Rai 2 made me very happy. We need to go beyond stereotypes. I am someone who likes to know, understand and see the everyday life, the difficulties of others. And it is not certain that this aspect is not addressed also in the next edition of the GF Vip “.

Although many have thought, in fact, that it could be Andrea Nicole, it seems difficult to believe it is so since the girl has always kept to specify that her transition path was now concluded by many. These had been the girl’s words: “Transsexual defines a person who is in transition, I completed my journey eight years ago”.

“For eight years also for the Italian law I am a woman, on my document it says female sex. Transsexual throne is tempting but somehow nullifies my path “. Moreover, a post published by the person directly involved suggests that she is actually completely unaware of everything.

These are the words that the young Andrea has entrusted to social media: “Are there various rumors about my participation in GF Vip? I don’t really know anything about it. I am always the last to know things. Do I need to see what the articles say? I also go to read, but I really don’t know anything about it ”.