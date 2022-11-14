Big Brother Vip, Pamela Prati positive at Covid: fear for Alfonso Signorini

New case of Covid positivity to Big Brother Vip which tonight, Monday 14 November 2022, should go on the air with a new episode. After Patrizia Rossetti, Charlie Gnocchi, Luca Onestini and Attilio Romita were forced to leave the House for having contracted Covid, now Pamela Prati, eliminated in the last episode, has also tested positive.

To announce it was herself through her social channels. “Dear friends. Yesterday, after learning about the positivity of some of my fellow adventurers, I ran to swab and I was negative – she reads on Instagram -. Last night I was sick, to be sure I repeated it and it tested positive. I hope to recover soon because I do not feel well and, having never had Covid before, I am a little scared ”, her words. “Of course she – she added – I will not be in the studio tomorrow evening (tonight, ed) but I hope to recover soon to return to you. Stay close to me because your love for me is always fundamental. Thank you”.

The announcement of the positivity immediately triggered the alarm in the study of Big Brother Vip and among the fans of the program. Last Thursday, in fact, after leaving the house, Pamela Prati, now positive for Covid-19, had kissed both the former competitor Marco Bellavia and the conductor Alfonso Signorini on the lips, and then greeted the commentators Sonia Bruganelli and Orietta Berti. Today she will therefore be rushed to the swab in the hope that there are no other positives …