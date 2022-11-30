A new episode of the aired on Monday evening Big Brother VIP and, of course, the twists could not be missing. Among the many dynamics that have arisen inside the most spied on house in Italy, Alfonso Signorini he dwelt a lot on the story between Antonino Spinalbese and Oriana Marzoli. The landlord criticized the behavior that the gieffino has adopted towards Vippona.

Without a doubt Antonino Spinalbese is one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the editorial staff of ‘Chi’, the weekly conducted by Alfonso Signorini, has received a letter regarding the behavior adopted by Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner towards Oriana Marzoli. These were the words written by a newspaper reader about Vippone:

In recent days I have witnessed the behavior (which I find highly harmful, of little custom and zero respect) of Antonino Spinalbese towards Oriana. Why do I say this? For the following reasons, which I hope you and/or your opinion leaders will share, namely: 1) the world is full of singles who are also fathers and mothers of children who, fortunately, often have their counterparts on the other side of separated parents , represented by loving mothers and fathers (obviously it would be different if they had only one loving parent) who can temporarily and alone take care of their common offspring, as is the case of Antoninus; 2) no one forced Antonino to participate in the reality show with a gun to his head; 3) no one is forcing Antonino to stay in the reality show with a gun to his head: any participant can withdraw at any time, should he experience severe discomfort or pain (see the case of the beautiful person who is Marco Bellavia).

And, continuing, the reader he wrote:

4) Antonino is not doing forced labour, but is working while having fun; 5) there are men and women who, in addition to no longer having parents (or having the same bad relationships), or brothers or sisters, do not even have children (or cannot have them), in this finding, in any case and to the greater reason, a love of life in a pet, which is the dearest there can be: they are living beings that for the writer are even superior to the human being. It is equally painful to be distant from your dear furbaby: debasing a woman just because she dared to combine her love for her pet with that for a child I find highly harmful, very impolite, uncivilized and very rude.

It’s still:

It does not appear to me, therefore, that Antonino has a valid reason to make a drama of his own condition and, even less, to give, without any reason, the superficial character of a woman, in this publicly judging her as a woman of little human depth (because he wants a Ferrari: but who is it, Schumacher?). And all this only because, with an absolutely loving intent and aimed at de-dramatising (as well as a little sympathetically brilliant, also to overcome the fears that Antonino has inculcated in her), this woman only wanted to make Antonino feel better? I repeat: I find Antonino’s behavior arrogant, harmful and contemptible, both towards women and furbabies.

Following the reader’s words, the newspaper editor’s response was not long in coming. Alfonso Signorini in fact, he replied to the letter with these words: