The conductor’s sentence towards the ex gieffina did not go unnoticed: his words

After leaving the house of Big Brother VIP Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the most talked about characters from the gossip pages of recent days. Over the last few hours, the name of the former fencer has returned to being at the center of the gossip news for a dig that Alfonso Signorini he addressed to the ex gieffina in the episode of the semifinal of the reality show aired on February 27th. Let’s find out together what happened.

Alfonso Signorini silenced Antonella Fiordelisi in the last episode of Big Brother VIP, which aired on February 27. In fact, the conductor could not help but hit the ex gieffina after a series of digs addressed to the competitors who remained in the house, especially to Micol Incorvaia.

Alfonso Signorini’s choice to devote ample space to Edoardo Tavassi, who reached the final next week, was not liked at all by Antonella Fiordelisi. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP in fact, he began to throw a series of digs at the Vipponi who remained at home.

In detail, the former fencer did not miss an opportunity to address these words to Micol Incorvaiaone of the finalists of this edition of Big Brother VIP:

Besides, in a week no one will remember you anymore.

Just at this moment the conductor and journalist was unable to hold the silence and throw a mega dig at the girlfriend of Edoardo Donnamariaaddressing her these words and trying to put her once again in her place:

Antonella in the meantime you’re sitting on that sofa.

It goes without saying that Alfonso Signorini’s words found the support of most of the audience present in the studio who started a long round of applause for the conductor and journalist.