During the last episode of Big Brother VIP aired Alfonso Signorini and Sonia Bruganelli have become the protagonists of a moment that is, to say the least, particular. On the occasion of the columnist’s 49th birthday, the landlord decided to organize a live joke on her. Let’s find out together what happened.

The journalist and presenter presented himself live with a cake on which there were candles with the number 50. At this point the reaction of the wife of Paolo Bonolis who addressed these words to Alfonso Signorini:

But you are a s *****o.

Subsequently, the columnist of the Big Brother VIP he explained that his birthday is actually 49 and not 50. Then, with a certain irony, he comments on the cake chosen by the host for this surprise. Alfonso Signorini replied to Bruganelli’s comment with these words:

It’s the only one I’ve found in the supermarket that was still open on the Nomentana.

Before the start of the episode of Big Brother VIPSonia Bruganelli received a surprise from her collaborators who left her speechless the columnist of the reality show. In fact, Paolo Bonolis’s wife received heart balloons.

During the joke organized by Alfonso SignoriniSonia Bruganelli, in a very ironic way, commented on the gesture of the landlord:

Better to spread a pitiful veil over the celebrations.

Subsequently the columnist of the Big Brother VIPagain in a very ironic way, promised the conductor revenge.