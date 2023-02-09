A few days ago Alfonso Signorini gave an interview to ‘Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni’. Here the conductor let himself go to some confessions regarding his working life, and in particular regarding his future at Mediaset. In detail, the host and journalist revealed whether he will still host the new edition of the next year Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Alfonso Signorini, interviewed by ‘Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni’ let himself go to some confessions not only on his working life but also on his private life. For example, the journalist revealed how he manages to frame his many him engagements during the day.

These were hers words about:

I have three fundamental ingredients: health, curiosity with which I cultivate my passions and sleep. I’m lucky, I just need little sleep to wake up full of energy. I sleep four hours. I go to bed at half past one and get up at 5.30. When the others start their day, around 8-9, I already have three hours of work behind me. I have a mental agenda, in fact I combine disasters. The secretary of the newspaper, Claudia, is a saint, because if I forget that I have arranged a lunch with someone, I scold her but it’s my fault.

And, continuing, the director of ‘Chi’ added:

Every morning 45 minutes of cardio activity such as running, stationary bike and every evening another 40 of weights and abs. When I’m in Rome I have a personal trainer. A military lifestyle. I study the piano two hours a day, from Monday to Saturday, with a teacher. I also play the afternoons of the show, I have a piano in my dressing room. When I have two episodes on Monday and Thursday, like in the week of Sanremo and in the ones to come, I stay in the hotel. If, on the other hand, I only have one, I leave Milan by train on Monday morning to be in Rome at 13. Once the transmission is over, they take me back to Milan by car in the night and I’m home by 6 on Tuesday. I have to go back to my cat, Teo. If I’m gone too long he’ll ignore me to get revenge.



Alfonso Signorini and Silvio Berlusconi’s request

The interview of the conductor of the Big Brother VIP it then continued with some revelations that Alfonso Signorini left on Silvio Berlusconi. According to his words, it seems that the former prime minister would have called him to invite him to dress more elegantly for prime time on Canale 5:

Silvio Berlusconi called me, because in the first evening broadcast on Canale 5 you have to be institutional and elegant: “Bravo you don’t grow a beard, but put your tie back on!” Yes, Berlusconi is like a father to me. He also sent me a bunch of beautiful ties to my dressing room. How could I tell him no? He was right, that television knows how to do it.

In the end Alfonso Signorini confirmed the news that he will still be at the helm next year Big Brother VIP. These were his words: