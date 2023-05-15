In recent days Alfonso Signorini he celebrated his birthday with a mega party and in the company of many personalities from the entertainment world. Among these were also the competitors of the last edition of the Big Brother VIPeven if the absence of Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria did not go unnoticed.

Through a post shared on his Instagram page, Antonella Fiordelisi announced that he could be present at Alfonso Signorini’s party. These were the words with which the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he gave the news to his followers:

Unfortunately we won’t be there tonight. But we will recover as soon as we go up to Milan. Thanks Alfonso, if you hadn’t chosen me for the show, Edo and I would never have met. We love you, see you soon.

Despite Antonella Fiordelisi revealed that she could not be present together with Edoardo at Alfonso Signorini’s birthday due to a commitment already made previously, according to Amedeo Venza things would be a little different.

In fact, according to the words of the gossip expert, Edoardo Donnamaria would not have received any Invitation to participate in the party organized on the occasion of the conductor’s birthday, and Antonella Fiordelisi would not have gone out of solidarity. These were the words of Amedeo Venza:

The Donnalisis absent from Signorini’s party because it seems that he (Donnamaria) had not received the invitation and his fiancée did not want to be present out of solidarity! […] Always believe everything, inform yourself! Of course she had to mention commitments, let alone miss Alfonso’s party. I appreciate Oriana who, beyond the absence of her boyfriend, was there to celebrate the one who gave her 6 unforgettable months.

At the moment Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria have not replied to the gossip in question. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this much-talked about story will evolve.