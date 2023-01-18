Over the last few hours, the pages of the main gossip newspapers have been dedicating ample space to Alfonso Signorini. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the conductor of Big Brother VIP both lashed out against Amadeues and against the San Remo Festival. Let’s find out together in detail what is happening.

Alfonso Signorini against Amadeus and the San Remo Festival. The words that the Journalist pronounced against the conductor have not gone unnoticed and are occupying the pages of the main gossip pages. In detail, the landlord of the Big Brother VIP criticized the hosting of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the last evening of San Remo Festival.

During the latest issue of the weekly ‘Chi’, the director of the well-known newspaper decided to have his say and to express himself regarding the hosted by Zelensky on the last evening of Festival. These were his words:

Yet there is a bitter aftertaste to all of this that I can’t pretend to ignore. And it’s not the first time this has happened to me. I still remember when I saw the glamorous shoot done by the Ukrainian president with his wife Olena on the glossy pages of Vogue.

And, continuing, the conductor of the Big Brother VIP he has declared:

I didn’t want to believe my eyes. In the midst of war, against the backdrop of a tragic stage of rubble and death, those images were a real punch in the stomach.

Besides that, the reporter said that the San Remo Festival is not the appropriate place for the guest of President of Ukraine. These are his words:

But it seems to me that channels of communication more suited to Zelensky and his cause are not lacking and that he also knows how to exploit them well. He recently flew to the White House and in the Oval office he thanked President Biden for the aid received. A few months ago he gave a highly acclaimed speech at the United Nations, which in seconds went around the world.

Finally, concluding, Alfonso Signorini he added: