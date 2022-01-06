In the last episode of the GF Vip aired, we witnessed an epochal clash between Alex Belli and Alessandro Basciano. The exit of Belli from the reality show, has put an end to the intertwining of the love triangle that has arisen between Soleil, Alex and his wife Delia Duran.

Source GF Vip study

In addition, in recent weeks, there have been many Vippos who, having learned of the extension of the GF Vip, have decided to withdraw from the game. By virtue of these abandonments, the authors and Alfonso Signorini himself, have decided to let the Italians enter the house most spied on, new competitors. Among them is the much discussed and talked about former UeD suitor, Alessandro Basciano.

The new roommate immediately expressed his interest in two girls inside the house: Sophie Codegoni And Soleil Rises. Today Basciano is a steady couple with Sophie, but many fans believe that this happened only because the boy had previously received a refusal from the beautiful Soleil. For many, Codegoni was a sort of makeshift. In fact, it often happens that the gieffino lends a lot of his care to the Sorge.

Source GF Vip study

A striking episode took place on New Year’s Eve, when Alessandro, regardless of Sophie’s presence, threw himself into a very sensual dance with Soleil. As previously announced, in the last episode there was a strong confrontation. In catwalk comes Alex Belli who, perhaps jealous of Alexander, lo attacks without weighing the words.

The quarrel begins and the actor starts in fourth place. Addressing his opponent he says: “Shut up you have to shut up !! With those ears you just make people laugh ”. Alessandro countered: “Are you talking about you who are a hundred years old and still go around with the cut above the eyebrow? You are a ridiculous fool ”. A debate seasoned with many profanities and which causes the study to fall into the chill of silence. Alfonso Signorini orders the two more times to respect the rules, but his words are in vain.