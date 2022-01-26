Alex Belli retweets posts where he is indicated as the architect of the program’s high ratings

Every year at GF Vip, the popular reality show hosted by the talented Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, there have been characters who have had a real protagonist role. In this edition certainly a role prominently covers it Alex Beautiful. The actor was very active in the dynamics of the house right from the start. Shortly after the entrance, one broke out complicity very strong with Soleil Rises.

Source Studio GF Vip

This relationship has turned into one relation which attracted the attention of many fans. Partner in crime of this media attention was undoubtedly the now ex of Alex Belli, Delia Duran. The woman is several times collided with Soleil and Alex. At one point the actor violated the Anti-covid security rules and it was expelled from the game. After this event it seemed that the relationship between the two spouses had returned to normal.

Instead Delia decided to to come in as competitor of the GF Vip. The couple definitely broke out. There presence Alex’s in the studio definitely has increased attention of viewers. Several times the actor has stated that the success of the latest episodes is due to his presence. In fact, the man retweeted posts that would confirm his thesis. In fact, in the last episode the share was 23.57% despite a very strong Rai programming.

Only during last year’s final was it possible to do better. It appears that the relationship to “three”Between Soleil, Alex Belli and Delia Duran has been decisive to do increase notably the plays. Alex in this regard retweeted a post: “This 23.6% share is the result of Alex’s way of living outside the box. If it had been an ordinary situation, how many would have been passionate about it? How many would have followed / criticized so much, a story that tells of a classic love? “ .

Even after the last episode the man had retweeted a similar comment: “The #GFVIP exceeds 20.6% share despite the final of The Voice was on Rai 1 (19.5%) Let’s congratulate Alex Belli who also managed this other episode “. Obviously all this denotes self-centeredness of man but maybe not it’s about things senseless. After these Tweets Alex Belli returned to his Factory and stated that this is no longer his “Game”.