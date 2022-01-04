During the last episode of the GF Vip, a very bright clash between Alex Belli and Alessandro Basciano. Big words fly and the confrontation ignites. The former gieffino enters the catwalk already loaded and waiting for him is an Alessandro who does not take a step back. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened.

Source GF Vip study

After the love triangle between Soleil and Delia, Alex returns to the house to attack Alessandro Basciano. A meeting-clash between two titans. The meeting takes place on the catwalk and the two super stars they almost reach the hands. A face to face that also jeopardizes the regulation of social distancing. But what triggered the CentoVetrine actor like that? soon said.

A few days ago Alessandro, speaking of Belli and referring to his provocations, said that if he wanted demonstrations of how to behave, he could bring his wife Delia there. Alex makes his entrance already loaded and without giving room for dialogue attacks: “You can’t talk about my wife like that, you’re a bad copy. You have no respect for women. I’m glad Soleil has understood what a fool you are “.

Conversation degenerates and former UeD suitor approaches in a dangerous way to the former gieffino, with the finger pointing towards him he shouts: “Shut up, you have nothing to say, you are a fool. You have to mind your own business, you don’t have to talk about my life anymore. You are 100 years old and you still go around with the cut on your eyebrows ”.

The two got very close, almost coming to blows. Alfonso Signorini intervenes, asking both of them to respect the rules and to have more rigor in the use of words. “He was the one who attacked me in the first place. I’ve never talked about him “, Alessandro is justified.