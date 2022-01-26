In GF Vip the most discussed protagonist is without a shadow of a doubt Alex Belli, who continues to weave the canvas of his little theater. After an episode characterized by confrontation (or rather by the clash) and by fervent spirits, Alex get back to talk of himself, via a new tweet.

Source Studio GF Vip

As everyone will remember, during the live broadcast Alfonso Signorini lost his temper and kicked the actor out of the studio. Today a bombshell: Belli has decided to leave Italy to regenerate away from everything. The news is given by the person concerned, who announces the news, as already mentioned, with a tweet.

“I return to my creative factory, where I live with souls where we don’t need to label, box or define ourselves. In that magical world, for which we have fought so much that is called freedom of expression of life. It’s not my game anymore ”. The message leaves no room for imagination. Belli wants to get away by GF Vip. The former gieffino publishes a story on Instagram in which you can clearly see a departing plane is one exotic scenery.

Source Studio GF Vip

From the rumors that arrive, it would seem that the actor stia going to Sharm El Sheikh. Nobody knows if she will return to Italy before the next episode. What is certain is that Alex didn’t take kindly to being kicked out of the studio like that. Signorini during the live has put him in a tight spot several times.

“Well, what does this free love mean? Being able to sleep with other women? ”Alfonso asked, referring to the story with Soleil Sorge and Delia Duran. Gieffino’s response was: “My concept of freedom is linked to the possibility of being able to live a friendship, even if Sole and I have lost our bearings and, for this reason, I apologized to Delia. It doesn’t mean sleeping with other women. And that’s not what I did with Soleil ”.