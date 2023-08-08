Over the past few hours Alda D’Eusanio has returned to be talked about. In an interview given to ‘TAG24’ the former competitor of Big Brother VIP she lashed out strongly against the reality show indulging in a long outburst that did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Alda D’Eusanio vs Big Brother VIP. As already anticipated, in an interview with ‘TAG24’, the former gieffina let herself go to some revelations about the reality show that certainly did not go unnoticed. In detail, D’Eusanio spoke about the changes that Pier Silvio Berlusconi has decided to implement it at Mediaset, addressing quite a few criticisms of the reality show.

These were his words about it:

I share the decision to give Mediaset a slightly more presentable face, because in recent years, especially the Big Brother, has become something unwatchable, as far as vulgarity is concerned. So it was necessary to change it.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

However, it’s not that you modify or give a program a more respectable aspect, simply putting Cesara Buonamici on it as commentator, you have to change it from your head. The role of Alfonso Signorini is crucial for the programme. It is very important, also because Signorini is not only the conductor, he is also the author, he is the head, he is the mind of the Big Brother.

But that’s not all. The interview that Alda D’Eusanio gave to ‘TAG24’ then continued with some statements that the conductor he did about his experience inside the most spied on house in Italy. In detail, Alda revealed that participating in the Big Brother VIP it was a ‘big mistake’ for her: