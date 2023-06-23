These were her words about it: “I was ruined by GF Vip”

All who follow the Big Brother VIP will undoubtedly remember the short stay in the most spied on house in Italy by Alda D’Eusanio. Alda was expelled from the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini for having made heavy statements about Adriano Aragozzini and Laura Pausini.

These days, however, the former contestant of the Big Brother VIP he broke his silence and commented on his adventure in the most spied on house in Italy in an interview with ‘Nuovo’. Here Alda indulged in a long outburst against the reality which has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

This is what the presenter revealed about the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini:

I, ruined by GF Vip…I don’t know how the dramatic idea of ​​participating came to my mind, it will always remain a mystery…

But that’s not all. Alda D’Eusanio revealed that at the beginning she was against participating in the reality show, but in the end she was convinced and accepted.

And accepting to go through that red door was a great thing for her mistake. These were his words about it:

Accepting it was a mistake that I regret bitterly, also due to the harmful consequences it had. They kicked me out ignominiously, in slippers and pajamas, without giving me a chance to say a word.

Finally, speaking of his professional future, Alda D’Eusanio he then added:

I believe I still have something to say and I hope that the new appointments will restore my place in the sun.

At the moment, therefore, the return of the conductor in Mediaset it is almost impossible, given that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP and the company are in dispute.