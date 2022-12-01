GF Vip, Alberto De Pisis returns to the house and chaos breaks out: here’s what happened

Alberto De Pisis, Taylor Mega’s ex-boyfriend, returned to the Big Brother Vip house after being placed in solitary confinement due to his positivity to Covid-19. But immediately after his return, chaos exploded among the gieffins. Being alone for ten days was very difficult for De Pisis, as he himself confessed to the other competitors: “Ten days in silence, it was a nightmare. I was armored. At times I had hallucinations. I used to cry in the afternoon, I was super melancholic and I like to experience melancholy”.

Naturally after more than a week of absence, Alberto wanted to know if there had been any news in the house. The gieffino started asking the others questions to be updated as much as possible and, probably, some questions got someone excited. Due to his too much curiosity, he has in fact rekindled the tensions between Antonio Spinalbese and Edoardo Donnamaria. The two never got along and too much “chatter” infuriated Edoardo.