While the clashes continue in the most watched house in Italy, even outside Cinecittà the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini continues to be talked about. In these hours, to discuss, she was the best friend of Edoardo Donnamaria, who does not seem to be a big fan of Antonella Fiordelisi.

Carolina Russi Marconi, dear friend of Edoardo Donnamaria, some time ago she was a guest at Casa Pipol and immediately said she was rather skeptical about the relationship of the former face of Forum with Antonella Fiordelisi.

Even the boy’s best friend, however, seems to agree and, in fact, she too does not look kindly on the report of the “Donnalisi”, as they have been named by the public.

Camilla Ghini, who defined the gieffino as a brother, at Casa Chi has in fact revealed of prefer Albert to the fencer from Salerno.

Antonella Fiordelisi attacked: people don’t like it…

I don’t know Alberto personally but I feed esteem And affection in his regards. I have followed his speech with great attention and I am a little rooting for their friendship and I hope it will become something concrete.

recently said the best friend of Edoardo Donnamaria who, as a guest at Casa Chi, made it known that he preferred Taylor Mega’s ex to the beautiful one Antonella Fiordelisi.

I feel sorry for Albert and his unrequited love at least to date, who knows… I’m a fan of “Edoberto”, I’m a super fan more than of “Donnalisi” I admit it. I would be so happy… I would like an unconventional couple.

continued the girl, who pointed out how Edward, who has always been a leader, he really is changed since he is with Antonella.

When I see him I don’t recognize him because I don’t know what this girl did to him why It was not like this.

the woman let it be known, that she would prefer the friend to have one quieter relationship and less quarrels.

I do not like when they try to establish a dynamic of fire and argument. I don’t recognize him and I’m sorry because the nice side of him hasn’t come out, in fact I have found it saddened by this story. This relationship weighed him down a bit.

commented Camilla Ghili, who believes that the story with Antonella has limited the friend in making himself known to the public. Do you agree with her?