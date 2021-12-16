During the last episode of the GF Vip, in a completely unexpected way, Alex Belli he was disqualified from the reality show for not respecting the freeze, hugging his wife Delia Duran. The actor’s behavior puts all other competitors at risk, as no preventive quarantine has been planned for Delia. This attitude has displaced and sent us into crisis Soleil Rises.

The gieffina, after the complete disrespect of her friend Alex, lets herself go to a hard vent. La Sorge thus reveals the whole truth. During the live broadcast Belli clashes with Soleil. Then the actor is called to the garden for a final confrontation with his wife. But the gieffino breaks the rules of distance and freeze. The conductor Alfonso Signorini is forced to disqualify the competitor and invites him to leave the house for good.

Immediately after the incident, the collapse of the Sorge inevitably arrives: “May they go home horned and happy”. But it doesn’t stop there, the influencer goes into detail and tells her truths: “I’m sorry I was put in the middle by those two and fell for it. I am ashamed of myself. I don’t believe I got fooled by those. He played with the feelings, with the respect and the relationship he had with me “.

Then he concludes with a reflection: “I felt betrayed on a human level and I admit that it hurts me, I can’t help it. With him I had put my heart and he had no respect. He made me believe that everything he said was true ”.

It is clear to everyone that there are secrets that have never been revealed and Soleil makes it right to understand that: “I also told him to stop and, 5 minutes before leaving, he told me that he had considered closing out. Now they will go and tell lies in some interviews to make some hosted on tv. They are willing to do anything “.