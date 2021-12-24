Home » Tv ” GF Vip: Adriana Volpe unmasks Alex and Soleil

Recently the beautiful Adriana Volpe gave an exclusive interview to the weekly Novella 2000. The Big Brother Vip columnist commented on some dynamics born in the most spied on house in Italy. But let’s find out together what the Fox said.

In this Big Brother Vip 6 to support Alfonso Signorini in the role of opinion leaders were Sonia Brugaelli and Adriana Volpe. In particular, the former gieffina on several occasions has clashed with some Vipponi of the house and recently gave an exclusive interview to Novella 2000, in which she tells her thoughts on some competitors.

The columnist, in his interview revealed his thoughts on some of the couples born in the most spied house in Italy. But let’s find out in detail what he revealed Adriana Volpe.

Adriana Volpe comments on the story between Alex and Soleil

Among the most talked about competitors of this sixth edition of Big Brother Vip there are certainly Alex Belli And Soleil Rises. The two made everyone dream with their troubled one love story, which the actor decided to put an end to a few weeks ago by leaving the house.

Adriana Volpe commenting on some of the couples who have formed in the most spied house in Italy could not fail to mention Alex Belli and Sophie; here are his words about the Italian-American actor and influencer:

“I’m skeptical that what happened between them ends up like this. They will have the opportunity to to clarify and I do not exclude that this can happen live “.

Adriana, who never liked the attitude of the It rises she then wanted to emphasize that in her opinion the Italian-American influencer will continue to do so despite the disappointment surprise us:

“Rather it is ready to be reborn. It has had a big backlash and now it has to reshape relationships with others, but it will continue to surprise us. Maybe we’ll see a less biting Soleil, but nonetheless charismatic“.

While speaking of the actor, the Fox spent some words less positive: “He seems to be the ambassador of the slogan“ Everything revolves around me ””. In addition, Adriana also revealed that she thinks there was one between the two great intimacy that goes beyond what the public could see:

“What happened only they know, for sure they weren’t just sleeping.”

