Antonella Fiordelisi ed Edoardo Donnamaria they never stop talking about themselves. Over the last few hours the names of the former competitors of Big Brother VIP they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The gossip expert Deianira Marzano has revealed the reason why the ex gieffino is not willing to return with the influencer.

On the occasion of an open question and answer box on her Instagram page, Deianira Marzano revealed some background regarding Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. According to the words of the gossip expert, the young face of Forums he would not have forgiven Antonella for having accused him in front of everyone during a live Instagram.

These were the words of Deianeira Marzano about:

Antonella wanted to go to Filicudi until the end but she found a wall, a NO! Holidays that she had planned with him also with the catamaran but she always found a wall a NO! The answer was: “I’m not going back with you because I don’t miss the live video“. Give yourself an answer.

And, continuing, the gossip expert he then added:

And don’t ask Antonella the questions who, even after the follow-up was removed out of desperation, would have returned with him until the last moment. I put my hand on the fire and I’ve never told you lies, even if some I can’t like it it’s the truth. Don’t get me in the way, that I spoke to Antonella because it’s not true. I just said the reality of the facts. Thank you.

At the moment, those directly involved have remained silent and have preferred not to comment on the gossip that is circulating in these hours on their account. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Edoardo Donnamaria will respond to the rumors launched by Deianira Marzano.