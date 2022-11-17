It seems that the reality show is preparing for the entry of a well-known face on the Italian small screen: that’s who we’re talking about

To the GF Vip the twists are never lacking. After the news of Wilma Goich’s positivity, another gossip about the most spied on house in Italy is circulating among the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors, it seems that new competitors could enter the house. Among them, a well-known face of the Italian small screen could enter the house. Let’s find out who it is together.

It’s time for new competitors at the Big Brother VIP. According to what emerged from the main gossip pages, it seems that Alfonso Signorini is recruiting new Vipponi to be included in the most spied on house in Italy. To reveal the gossip about the new entries is the newspaper ‘Oggi’.

According to what was published by the weekly, it seems that Milena Miconi is preparing to enter the Cinecittà house. This is what the newspaper revealed about it:

Big Brother Vip is destined to become a sort of ‘replacement agency’ for the old glories of Bagaglino. In a few weeks he will enter Casa Milena Miconi (50 years old).

And, continuing, the weekly he added:

The former colleague of Pamela Prati, with whom good blood has never flown, has recently been defenestrated. The longest-running reality show on Italian TV therefore aims to resurrect the ancient popular national glories of her iconic shows. Consent-grabbing operation.

It goes without saying that at the moment the gossip it has not been confirmed or denied by the person concerned. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Milena Miconiformer queen of Baggagewill be a new reality show contestant.

Who is Milena Miconi, let’s get to know the new alleged competitor of the GF Vip

Born in 1971, Milena Miconi is one of characters most popular of the small Italian screens. Besides working in television, Milena Miconi has also worked in theater and cinema.

From a sentimental point of view, Milena Miconi has been linked to the entrepreneur Mauro Graiani for about 20 years. The two got married in 2019 and two daughters were born from their great love.