According to rumors, a couple born in the house of the GF Vip would have asked the fans for a gift of 13 thousand euros

The shocking news was received by Deianira Marzano on her Instagram page. In detail, a user wrote to the gossip expert that there is a couple born in the house of Big Brother VIP that would have asked the fans for a very expensive gift: a kitchen for 13 thousand euros.

These were the words of the report made to Deianeira Marzano:

Deia I also wrote to Amedeo but he doesn’t read me, I absolutely beg you to leave me anonymous, otherwise I’ll be massacred by the fandom.

And, continuing, the report continues with these words:

I’ve been following the couple since the GF… I love them, but frankly today they disappointed me, the fandom was preparing a surprise for a gift for the couple and they thought not to waste money and ask them what could be useful. He sent the link of a 13 thousand euro kitchen […]

Finally, concluding, the user added:

But does that seem normal to you? […] I was disappointed, they seemed to me two simple boys.

It is important to underline the fact that at the moment it is only a gossip and the news must be taken with a grain of salt and we don’t even know who the interested parties of the report. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news regarding this story that is intriguing all the fans of the Big Brother VIP.