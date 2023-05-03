Despite the Big Brother VIP has come to an end for a few weeks, some rumors have already emerged on the web regarding the new cast of the next edition of the reality show. Among the names of the alleged competitors who could take part in the “GFVip 8“, check out that of Edoardo Tavassi’s mother. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Big Brother VIP It is one of Reality show most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. Now the seventh edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini it’s been finished for a long time. Despite this, the events that took place inside the most spied on house in Italy continue to be the subject of chatter on the net. Indeed, there is already talk of the next edition of the famous reality show broadcast on channel 5.

In detail, a few have popped up faces who could take part in the new cast of the competitors of the GFVip 8 among which we find that of Gianluca Benincasa, Brenda Asnicar, Luca Daffrè, Taylor Mega and Fariba Tehrani. Recently, to end up in the crosshairs of gossip was the mother of Edoardo Tavassi which could be added to the list of names mentioned above.

Indeed, according to some rumors who are becoming more and more insistent Emanuela Fuin could become the new competitor of the GFVip 8. To spread it scoop in question was his daughter, Guendalina Tavassi. The latter which declared having received a phone call by the program authors.

However, it seems that the one conducted by Alfonso Signorini is not the only program to want Emanuela Fuin as a competitor. In fact, it seems that even the authors de The Island of the Famous attempted to contact the woman. Therefore, there is the possibility that she could also land in Honduras to experience a new one shipwreck experience.