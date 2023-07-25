Although there are still a few months left before the debut of the “GFVip 8“, new rumors emerge on the web regarding the new season of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. The celebrated host learned some bad news recently. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Big Brother VIP It is one of Television programs most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of the official presentation of the 2023 2024 schedules, Pier Silvio Berlusconi dictated the new ones guidelines who will have to define the reality show broadcast on Canale 5.

However, it seems that the removal of trash to the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini may not give expected results. Therefore, according to some rumorsthis could be thelast season of the format:

Very unlikely that if things do not go well we will return to the so-called trash. However, it is very probable that a reasoning that can be summarized in “Either it goes or it breaks” was made on the upper floors of the Biscione. In other words, if it were to ‘break’, what starts in a few weeks could be the last season of Big Brother.

The scope by Pier Silvio Berlusconi is to give a different approach to GFVip 8. he himself had declared it on the occasion of the presentation of the new ones schedules. These had been hers words:

However, there are limits that should not be exceeded. Tattoos, swearing, cleavages, it wasn’t that. There are limits that have to do with sensitivity and respect for individuals. I saw an episode and that’s not good: it’s not a single episode, it depends on how something is represented and the context.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: the comment on Cesara Buonamici as commentator at GFVip 8

Recently, it was announced thepundit of the new edition of the reality show. The choice fell on Cesara Buonamici. A news which has been commented by many television personalities including Selvaggia Lucarelli: