Adriana Volpe out of the cast of the new edition of GF Vip 7: here is the new indiscretion that has left viewers speechless

GF Vip 7 preparations are continuing for the long-awaited start which will take place in September. The changes day after day seem to be so many and in the last few hours they have also involved Adriana Volpe. The former gieffina during the sixth season had been chosen by Alfonso Signorini as a columnist alongside Sonia Bruganelli.

The two women for all six months of reality have teased each other giving rise to various discussions both inside and outside the Cinecittà studio. Now that the Big Brother Vip has been finished for months, the production and the conductor himself are working on the next edition which will start in September.

Lately Sonia Bruganelli confirmed his departure from the future edition of the reality show by choosing to return to his work behind the scenes. Most viewers already knew that they would not see Bonolis’s wife as a columnist but according to the latest rumors, not even Adriana Volpe will be more within the cast.

To report this important decision is the journalist Giuseppe Candela within the Dagospia portal. The latter thus revealed Adriana’s abandonment from the cast of Big Brother Vip in view of the seventh edition.

Adriana Volpe out of the cast of GF Vip 7: here are the new possible commentators

The words of the journalist Giuseppe Candela up Dagospia they left the viewers very surprised, convinced that they could see Adriana Volpe once again. In fact, the former gieffina had obtained the role of columnist by conquering the public at home and social networks but this seems not to have been enough to guarantee her the renewal of the contract.

According to what was reported by the well-known journalist, Adriana would give completely out of the cast to make room for other well-known faces. “In mid-September Alfonso Signorini will reopen the house of Big Brother Vip”. Explain from Dagospia.

“We are working on the cast of the new edition but we are also looking for two new commentators, Sonia Bruganelli, wife of Paolo Bonolis, had already made it known that she did not want to repeat the experience. Adriana Volpe would not be in the game either, previously a competitor. Who will take their place? We will try to raise the level ” Giuseppe Candela finished.

From the various rumors it would seem that the faces on the list to become the new opinion leaders are Antonella Elia possibly paired with the unexpected Alba Parietti. Both with a strong and direct character, they could give a hard time to the various competitors of the new edition.