According to some gieffins, but also according to a large part of the public, Alex Belli’s adventure in the most spied-on house in Italy did not end here. As revealed by Manila Nazzaro, in fact, the man could soon return to reality; will it really be so?

The episode of the Big Brother Vip on Monday evening it really shocked the audience, especially for the curtain aired between Alex Belli, Soleil Sorge and Delia Duran.

Also room mates of the actor and the Italian-American influencer are still struggling to understand what really happened but, according to one of them, the story is not yet over. Just chatting with Soleil And Jessica, in fact, in these hours while he was in the kitchen Manila Nazzaro has advanced the hypothesis that the star of Centovetrine can go back to the House soon.

Here are his words.

Manila Nazzaro unmasks the authors’ plan?

“I think one thing, a hypothesis that could become reality. Let’s say that if Delia does not forgive him he will come back trust us in here “.

said in these hours Manila Nazzaro, speaking of Alex Belli and his return home with the wife, who appeared furious on Monday evening. The eldest of the sisters Selassiè, however, he does not think so and, in fact, he immediately replied to the words of the former Miss Italy.

“Don’t you forgive him? Love these two have already trumpet * to last night come on. I’ll tell you and they also laughed. They were just laughing big at the very beautiful great figure of M that they did live “.

added the princess, sure that Belli will not be seen for quite a while. However, Nazzaro could be right. It is very difficult for Alex to return to the House as competitor, sure, but given the peaks of share reached when he is the protagonist of the various blocks it is likely that we will see soon the actor come back for some confrontation or to make peace with Sorge.

"The data of GF Vip are these: record with 3.7 million, 23.5% share. Peaks of 41% share in the moment between Soleil, Alex and Delia Duran. Leadership on the 15/64 female target with 24.7% share and first worldwide trend on Twitter with the hashtag GFVip. So it is thanks to Alex and Soleil? In part, therefore, yes, they spent their time. What will they do without Alex now? And anyway, you never forget a thing. There are the comparisons, then a thousand ways to get by. For example as with the Gregoraci And Oppini last year".

he said recently Gabriele Parpiglia at home who, opening up to the possibility of a return, albeit short, for the former Vippone.

he said recently Gabriele Parpiglia at home who, opening up to the possibility of a return, albeit short, for the former Vippone.