Countdown to the next edition of the GF Vip; meanwhile, more and more details relating to GF Vip 6 are revealed day after day and yesterday the names of two other official competitors came out.

It seems that the columnist Deianira Marzano was “right”. In fact, it was the blogger who shared on Instagram a list of the 21 possible competitors of the next one GF Vip. The names of all the characters who will cross the red door of the Casa del are still unknown GF Vip 6 …. Many of them, however, are now “revealed”. Moreover, Deianira Marzano he had “guessed” most of the names later made official.

At this point, the start date of the reality is known: Monday 13 September. For the departure of Big Brother Vip 6 the list of official competitors is increasingly full, but not yet complete. The female contestants were the first to be revealed. Then, between one indiscretion and another, a puzzle and a clue, even the male competitors came out in the open.

New competitors of GF Vip 6: that’s who they are

Two other official competitors of the GF Vip 6: Amedeo Goria And Jo Squillo. Then, yesterday, the blogger Davide Maggio also formalized two other competitors.

We talk about Manuel Bortuzzo And Ainett Stephens. The first was involved in an ambush in Rome. Manuel, athlete and promise of swimming, was hit three years ago by a gunshot during an ambush in the outskirts of Rome, and was paralyzed from a spinal injury. From there, Manuel Bortuzzo is undergoing a rehabilitation process and is committed every day to raise awareness on issues such as disability.

Ainett Stephens instead she is a model and presenter of Venezuelan origin and naturalized Italian; knows little, Ainett spoke of a very sensitive subject. In the last period, the model has lost her mother and sister while her son has in fact been diagnosed with the autism spectrum

Two new contestants with delicate and particular stories are therefore added to the official cast of the GF Vip, broadcast on Mediaset from 13 September 2021.