The Big Brother Vip started just a few days ago and deep friendships and ties are already forming in the most spied-on house in Italy; one of these is certainly the one between the former Miss Italy Manila Nazzaro and the famous tenor Katia Ricciarelli. The two women exchanged important and profound confidences, also telling live that they already love each other very well despite having known each other for a short time.

The former Miss Italy she confided in Katia Ricciarelli about one’s physicality; for Manila in fact it has not always been easy to manage it and she has decided to open up, telling her experiences, precisely to the opera singer.

Katia, after listening to her, he made a very touching confession.

The tears of Manila

Read also: Temptation Island: all the “secrets” of Manila Nazzaro

Manila Mazzaro has decided to open up precisely to Big Brother Vip and to tell about the difficulties he encountered in managing his important physicality; the one launched by Manila he wanted to be a sort of message to all women through which he invited them not to be afraid to always be themselves and to show their frailties without reserve.

Speaking with the Ricciarelli, the former Miss Italy could not help being moved by being in front of a person who immediately proved attentive, capable of listening and caring:

“When you have a special soul that looks at you with those eyes it almost becomes a gift because sometimes getting rid of some pains, thoughts or worries in a way as simple as I did with Katia is really a gift”.

The touching confession of Katia Ricciarelli

Listening to the words of Manila, Katia did not know how not to get excited when the ex Miss Italy he talked to her about his family and the wonderful relationship he has with his partner, the former footballer Lorenzo Amoruso.

There Ricciarelli he confided in her a sort of envy because she, due to the choices made in the past which she does not deny, however, is now a single person:

“I have a career behind me that has given me so much and for which I have also sacrificed my private life, but you can’t have everything. I definitely miss a family. I am practically alone, consequently hearing her talking about hers and speaking with such sincerity look, I swear to you, I loved you for the soul ”. he said Katia live tv talking with Alfonso Signorini and then turning to the dessert Manila.

It may interest you: Temptation Island: Manila Nazzaro attacked by ex?