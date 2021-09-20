Between Manuel Bortuzzo and Lucrezia Hailé Selassié there seems to be something tender. According to Signorini, in fact, the two could give life to a beautiful story, just as happened last year for Pierpaolo Pretelli and Giulia Salemi.

In the House of the Big Brother Manuel Bortuzzo, Alex Belli and Aldo Montano really have tied up a lot and theirs friendship really appreciated from the public.

“We don’t even need to speak, just one gaze in order to understand each other”.

said the swimmer, happy with that relationship born with his two room mates. But the boy seems to have tied up much than with even with another competitor, Lucrezia Haile Selassie, one of the “princess”.

There lass in the last episode it was a lot moved for the story of Manuel and it has really been going on for a few days a long time with him. After calling Belli, Bortuzzo And Mountain in the confessional, thus, the conductor investigated on interest of the young verse Lucretia.

Manuel Bortuzzo: flirt with Lucrezia?

Read also: GF Vip 6: Manuel Bortuzzo new competitor?

Alfonso Signorini showed to his public and ai competitors of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip some videos in which Manuel Bortuzzo and Lucrezia Hailé Selassié they spend time together and yes pamper.

“We are both very good it’s a lot sensitive therefore between us there is this feeling of affection”.

has explained Manuel.

“If he is happy we are still happier “

he said Aldo Montano, saying he was scared though to the idea that, since she shares a bed with the former swimmer, three o’clock princesses types can slip close to him.

“I like it every time it is born a friendship And a slice. We like to follow him day by day in its evolution and in his involution. We will always follow you because we like how “couple” and I would also like to say to Lulu “.

said the conductor, calling Lucretia index a Manuel.

“Live the your daily life together it makes you more strong!”

he pointed out Gentlemen, while Lucretia talked about how important the boy for her, despite the few days spent together in the Home. In conclusion, if they are roses they will bloom … What do you think of this couple?

You might be interested: Dancing with the Stars: De Angelis and Lando engaged, Carlucci knew everything