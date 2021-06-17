Asia Argento and Morgan, during their love story, gave birth to Anna Lou. The girl, born in 2001, now seems to be able to become part of the television world. In fact, there are rumors of a possible participation of the young woman in the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip.

Two of the most “talked about” characters in the Italian show business – and not only – are Morgan (Marco Castoldi) and Asia Argento. The two together had a passionate affair. Then, they drifted apart, but not before they shared the joy of becoming parents together.

The daughter of Asia Argento and Morgan is called Anna Lou and was born in Switzerland in 2001. Of the sign of Gemini, Anna Lou she grew up on her grandfather’s sets Dario Argento, while watching the actress mother (and not only) and with the father who is a multifaceted musician. In short, a daughter of art.

Anna Lou has already been talked about, not only for her important family, but because – despite being very young – she already has the will to express her varied personality. She often changes her look, her outfits are extravagant and her Instagram profile is not at all compliant with the classic “feeds” of girls her age.

In short, Anna Lou is already a character, or in any case she is discovering herself and is not afraid to show what she loves and to be herself.

It is rumored that she could be one of the next competitors of the Big Brother Vip.

Anna Lou Castoldi: after the debut on Netflix ready for the GF Vip?

The daughter of Morgan and Asia Argento recently debuted on Netflix, participating in the hit series Baby.

Baby 3, last and final season of the series Netflix, therefore “launched” Anna Lou Castoldi in the world of the big screen. She was already talking about herself and after participating in Baby 3 it seems that many want the granddaughter of Dario Argento in their team.

Among all, even the television world looks curiously Anna Lou, so much so that – although nothing is confirmed yet – the young daughter of art could be among the next competitors of the sixth season of Big Brother Vip. In this regard, ‘Whoopsee’ explained:

“The selections for the new edition of Grande Fratello Vip have started, broadcasting from September on Canale 5. Alfonso Signorini does not deny himself and is already warming up his engines with an exceptional cast as only he is able to do. According to some of our sources it would seem that the characters are queuing up to participate in the sixth edition of the reality show hosted by the director of Chi. This time the winner was Anna Lou Castoldi, daughter of Asia Argento and Morgan, who will be one of the competitors of the most spied on in Italy ”.

