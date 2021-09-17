Scratches and caresses between the former national team swimmer and Princess Salassié. An understanding that has not escaped the other competitors of the house who joke about it.
Keep stroking between Lulu Salassié And Manuel Bortuzzo. An understanding, what seems to have blossomed between the two young people, which seems to be very promising since the two have done nothing to hide it from the eyes of the other competitors. Who did not spare a few jokes about the couple who exchanged effusions in front of everyone. Is exactly Katia Ricciarelli was the first to joke about it:
I didn’t know that flirting started like this. They scratch, they scratch.
Following the joke of Aldo Montano:
In my day, scratchers weren’t made. We never stopped at the scratchers …
Will it strike the spark?
The two for now exchange only caresses but it is not certain that in a few hours something more could be triggered since apparently the physical attraction is not lacking. Certainly it would be the first couple that could be formed for this edition of Big Brother Vip 6.
