The former tronista of Men and Women of Maria De Filippi, Sophie Codegoni, has recently “inflamed” the gossip for the story with Fabrizio Corona. Now, perhaps, it will be back on TV.

Sophie Codegoni, born in 2000, is known in the television world for her participation as a tronista in the very popular program conducted by Maria De Filippi: Men and Women.

A few days ago, while – due to nocturnal noises – the police broke into the home of Crown, in the company of the paparazzo there was just Sophie.

In this way a bit “particular” came out the new relationship that inflamed the gossip: Fabrizio Corona and Sophie Codegoni they are a couple.

Now, new news regarding the young, new flame of Fabrizio Corona. It seems that Sophie Codegoni will be among the participants of the next Big Brother Vip.

Sophie Codegoni is back on TV for GF Vip?

Read also: Men and women: Sophie Codegoni receives a unique request from Matteo

Nothing confirmed yet, but the rumor of the participation of Sophie Codegoni at Big Brother Vip it is spinning and a basis of truth is likely to be there.

Sophie she went to live in Milan to study dentistry, so as to enter the working world that was already characteristic of the family. Then, she found herself joining as a tronista for Men and women. From there, the very short relationship with Ranieri.

Later, many rumors circulated about alleged acquaintances of the Codegoni, but never anything “true” or, better, never anything confirmed.

Then, a few days ago, the relationship between Fabrizio Corona and Sophie Codegoni, confirmed right in front of the police, during a night raid on the home of Fabrizio Corona.

Now, there is still talk of Sophie Codegoni, this time for an alleged and probable “reappearance” on television. To give the news was Alberto Dandolo:

“Rumor has it that the beautiful influencer will be one of the competitors of the GF Vip 6, on air starting from September on the Alfa Romeo flagship network ”.

The news was written by Dandolo in the latest issue of the weekly Oggi. Sophie Codegoni has not yet expressed itself on the matter, let alone no official confirmation has arrived. All that remains is to wait for confirmations or directly for the next season of Big Brother Vip.

It may interest you: Men and women: Sophie Codegoni kisses Matteo