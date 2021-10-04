In the past few hours we have witnessed a particularly ugly and embarrassing page of Italian television; mistakenly the authors of Big Brother Vip 6 left the audio of the house open and, referring to the competitors, they used very unkind words and offenses. It’s chaos.

The Big Brother Vip 6 started less than a month ago and already the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini it is at the center of numerous controversies.

In addition to the one born in recent days and which concerns the Soleil case, now the GF Vip is struggling with a bad slip made this time by the authors of the program and not by its competitors. What happened?

The audio of the house remains open, offenses fly

Twist al Big Brother Vip 6; the technicians of the program accidentally left the audio with the house open and indulged in not very nice comments towards the competitors.

“A mass of imbec ** lli and brain-damaged … Fuck them” is heard from a female voice.

Another author intervenes to try to put a patch on the slip by warning that the audio was open but by now the mistake had been made; some tenants of the house have in fact clearly heard the bad comment but decided to ignore it to see if the utterances continued and then try to understand who they were addressed to.

Davide Silvestri, Aldo Montano, Nicola Pisu, Ainett Stephen, Alex Belli and Miriana Trevisan they were thrilled by the words heard and it is to be understood if they will ask for an account during the next live broadcast of the reality show.

Alfonso Signorini attacked for the Soleil case

In these days Alfonso Signorini he finds himself managing another big controversy that has invested his reality show; the case Soleil.

There It rises, during a discussion between some contestants of the reality show, she would have addressed her as “monkeys” and the women of the house would not have liked it at all, who accused her of using a racist term.

Many, inside but also outside the house, expected that Alfonso together with the production of the reality show took serious measures against the former suitor of Men and womenwhich, however, was not done. Despite the apologies of Soleil the question seems not to be closed yet, what will happen?

