Today, Monday 4 October, a new episode of Grande Fratello Vip awaits us, the Canale 5 program that keeps millions of Italians company every year. What will happen today? Who will be eliminated? What clashes will we see?

Since the September 13 the Big Brother Vip, a program also conducted this year by Alfonso Signorini, was awarded excellent you listen. The popular reality, which sees about twenty Vip forced to live together in the same Home, it is indeed a lot appreciated from the audience, which follows him with passion in its two appointments: that of Monday and that of Friday.

Today another lively episode will be on the air and as always there will be emotions, the clashes, smiles and tears. Let’s find out then some anticipation on what we will see tonight!

GF Vip 6: what will happen tonight?

Between various blocks which will be dedicated to the various competitors of Big Brother Vip one will surely cover Ainett Stephens the drama that affected his life: the illness of his own son.

There model And showgirl in the past she has already talked about her private life and her son Christopher, diagnosed with a disorder of the autism spectrum.

“No parent expects to receive one news like that. It is an experience that has me cgreatly changed, I have been very bad, you always think that it can’t happen to you“.

He said, moved, bending over to have become the strong mother and courageous that the child needed. The woman, however, has had these days several clashes with Soleil Sorge, accused of racism by half of the inhabitants of the most spied house in Italy and in particular by Black Cat and from Samy Youssef.

Space also to the recent revelations of Giucas Casella, who admitted to having had homosexual relations, and to the knowledge that Lucretia And Manuel they are carrying on. Today we will also find out who among Amedeo Goria, Davide Silvestri, Nicola Pisu and Samy Youssef will be the most voted and that yes will save so from televoting that will decide only in the next episode elimination of a Vippone.

In short, one promises to be really full episode!