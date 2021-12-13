Today, December 13th, an episode of the Big Brother VIP that we have all been waiting for will air. It will be in today’s appointment, in fact, that we will find out who will decide to leave the game tonight and who, instead, will continue until March 14. But that’s not all, because in today’s episode there will be many other emotions!

As now this year’s competitors also know the Big Brother Vip it will not end tonight, December 13, but will be extended until March 14. The Vpponi discovered it only last week e Alfonso Signorini it gave them a few days to think and a chance to talk to their own Dear and their own manager to decide what to do.

Tonight, however, will be the time of truth and, in fact, we will find out who of the competitors of this edition will continue his path and who, instead, will decide leave the house forever.

The advances speak of several abandonments but only in a few hours we will discover the truth!

GF Vip 6: who leaves the house today?

Read also: De Martino, Tonight Everything is possible: the episode canceled

Last year too there were many i competitors who, once they found out about the extension of the program, had decided to stay in the game the same. Others, however, had left without thinking twice.

Today, as then, it seems that the most determined to leave are those who have gods sons, as Carmen Russo and Manila Nazzaro. Also Aldo Montano, who wants to spend the holidays with his family, seems convinced to abandon the program and, like him, also Manuel Bortuzzo, who also has to train for Paralympics.

Apparently too Katia Ricciarelli is tempted to leave the house even if, in these hours, he confessed to Sophie that he will spend Christmas with her.

Before we find out how things go, though, tonight, there will be many things to talk about, starting with rapprochement of Manuel and Lucrezia, that in these hours they are also mutually declared. What is going on between the two?

And how are things between Gianmaria and Sophie, they too closer and closer? Furthermore, in the House, a beautiful harmony seems to be emerging also between Miriana Trevisan and Biagio D’Anelli: will the two indulge in passion?

Not of passion but of artistic chemistry, instead, we talk about Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge. The latter, however, it seems trusting the roommate less and less, which he accused of being inconsistent.

It might interest you: Big Brother 3: Lisa Fusco dangerous eliminations, here’s why

Space then to the nominations, in which we find Sophie Codegoni, Carmen Russo, Gianmaria Antinolfi, Francesca Cipriani, Maria Monsè and Miriana Trevisan. Any of them will leave the House or the eliminations will skip given the numerous abandonments?