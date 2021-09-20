Tonight, 20 September, a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be back on the air. What emotions will we experience? What will happen to the competitors? What twists await us? Let’s find out some previews together.

There third episode of the Big brother Vip is ready to keep the viewers of Channel 5, who can’t wait to find out what happened in the Most spied house in Italy in these days. The appointment is at About 21.30 and, as always, there will be many Announcements which will concern the competitors of this edition.

Alfonso Signorini, flanked by the two commentators Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe, will lead the audience between quarrels, dating, emotions and eliminations. But let’s find out together what they say advances.

GF Vip: previews tonight

There are only a few hours on the third appointment with the Big Brother Vip and the fans of the program, which judging by the ratings are millions, can’t wait to find out what it will happen in tonight’s episode.

Today we will find out who among Tommaso Eletti and Francesca Cipriani will have to leave the house. They are the two, in fact, the competitors to the televoting and these days the public has them voted to decree the elimination of one of the two.

It will be the former face of Temptation Island to end its path or the explosive ex pupa? Neither because, as revealed by Alfonso Signorini in the last episode, this time the televoting it will not be eliminatory but he will decide only the first voted of this episode. The two protagonists, however, they don’t know and so do each of them fears for your own destiny.

Even if in the appointment of last Friday Signorini had revealed that it would have been more rubber band with the regulation and the disqualifications, the public in these hours is clamoring the elimination of Amedeo Goria, which after several advance to Ainett the other night it was also removed the panties in bed with her.

Also Gianmaria Antinolfi risks having to leave the house following some unfortunate statements about Sophie Codegoni and how she would like to create a story with someone in Home to create dynamics And to be talked about. What do you say, one of them will come disqualified? We just have to wait for to find out!

