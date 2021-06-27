Among the names of the probable competitors of the next edition of Big Brother Vip 6, that of the former tronista of Men and Women Mariano Catanzaro also emerged. Curiously, Catanzaro could also find Giovanni Ciacci in the reality show, with whom he revealed he had “a special friendship”.

Mariano Catanzaro will go to Big Brother Vip? The former tronista of Men and women, who had participated in the program led by Maria De Filippi by choosing the suitor Valentina Pivati, with whom, however, the love affair had lasted only a few months, he would be ready to get back into the game in the world of television.

Among the many names that have emerged on the possible competitors of the sixth edition of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, in fact, there would also be that of Mariano Catanzaro who had already had a chance on the small screen in the reality show “The Pupa and the Nerdy”. L‘former tronista, therefore, will he be ready to land in the most spied house in Italy?

To make the news even more curious, is the fact that Mariano Catanzaro may find himself as a roommate Giovanni Ciacci, the TV columnist who ended up at the center of gossip because of some of his statements in recent days.

GF Vip 6: Mariano Catanzaro finds Giovanni Ciacci again?

Mariano Catanzaro, in fact, he said he had built a friendship very special with Giovanni Ciacci, so much so that the rumors immediately spoke of a possible relationship between the two: theformer tronistaHowever, he immediately denied it, stating that he never spoke of love or engagement.

The two, however, were paparazzi together in the hotel and, now, they could embark on the adventure at Big Brother Vip 6 side by side. Giovanni Ciacci, in fact, he gave farewell on television during the last episode of Adriana Volpe’s program “Every Morning”, but many find it hard to believe that hers will be a definitive salute to a career on the small screen.

Indeed, according to some sources Giovanni Ciacci may already have backed the audition to enter the reality, after having had to give up the experience at the Island of the Famous for some physical problems, so he would not really intend to disappear from the screen! The two “special friends” will meet in the house of the GF Vip?