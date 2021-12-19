Although Maria Monsè has left the most spied house in Italy, the actress continues to follow very carefully the events and stories that develop at GF Vip 6. And Monsè does not just “watch”, but it is very be careful to comment and have your say. Like on the Selassié, for example, which, however, does not go down easily for the “princess” sisters!

It is known that Instagram has now gained so much importance that it is sometimes considered almost like a “second life”. Thus, many use the social network (also) to let off steam, have their say, attack, counterattack…. The problem is that, however, being behind a screen, we sometimes forget to “go slow”.

Or, rather, feeling in a certain sense “protected”, one no longer pays too much attention to the words one would – at least hopefully – face to face. that’s how Maria Monsè, a former gieffina, continues to comment on the events of her former tenants … but, exaggerating. At least, according to the same gieffini who are still in the house. So much so that the actress and former gieffina could risk the lawsuit.

Maria Monsè at risk of a lawsuit?

Read also: Afternoon 5, tough battle between Maria Monsè and Patrizia Groppelli

Maria Monsè has heavily attacked some gieffine. Specifically, the princesses Selassie And Sophie Codegoni. Almost as if to convince followers to go against the aforementioned gieffins and develop dislikes, the actress’s Instagram stories, since last night, have sadly decorated themselves with heavy criticism.

There Monsè he took it out on Jessica Selassié because he remembered how the young woman told Riccanza to always and only travel with the driver while at the GF Vip she admitted that she had spent moments when she didn’t have the money to eat. For the other sister, Lulu, Maria Monsè he meant how rude and disrespectful for her the former tenant is….

When we say “react elegantly”, what do we mean? Well, you know that well Clarissa Selassie, which – stove of the Monsè – was very concise, clear and direct. Clarissa Selassie he did not reply on social media, he did not start a fight … far from it. There Selassie he made a statement, he said some phrases that, probably, will stop the actress’s manifest “hatred” … .: