Manuel Bortuzzo seems to have completely changed his mind about Lucrezia Selassiè. If at first, in fact, the boy was tired of her and had even asked the authors to help him understand how things were, recently he spends a lot of time with the princess, to whom he has also declared himself.

The story between Manuel Bortuzzo and Lucrezia Selassiè made fans dream of the program from the very first episode. The two boys, however, shortly after first kiss they began to see things differently and, thus, the swimmer tried to break away by the little princess who, on the other hand, seemed increasingly taken by the boy.

After clashes, accusations and even nominees, however, Bortuzzo seems to have suddenly changed his mind about Lulu, to whom he recently sang one Beautiful song and to which one is also declared.

Manuel and Lucrezia: backfire

When large part of the public (and their roommates) no longer believed that between Lucrezia Selassiè and Manuel Bortuzzo there might be something the swimmer decided to get closer to the 23-year-old Ethiopian.

In fact, in recent days there has been no lack of gestures romantic, the you kiss and the cuddles between the two and, as if that weren’t enough, a few hours ago Manuel dedicated one to the girl Last song, beloved artist since Bortuzzo. The boy has in fact played the piece on the piano, inviting her to pay attention above all to the final part of the text.

“Keep this in mind song”.

he added Manuel, before the girl, moved, whispered in his ear:

“Whatever happens, always with you, I love you“.

Manuel, too, at which point he let himself go and in turn confessed his feelings to the girl.

“It took a long time to really understand us. But now there we respect each other and we are peaceful together. The coolest thing is that despite everything you are still here with me now “.

Manuel had said a few days ago, saying “mea culpa” for having left the girl alone in her moments of fragility. You believe this sudden change of course or, like many, you are skeptics?

